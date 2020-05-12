The Colombiamoda 2020 fair will be digital. This was confirmed by Carlos Eduardo Botero, president of the Institute for Export and Fashion (Inexmoda), who specified that the commitment will be to extend the duration of the sample and not limit it to the dates that were originally planned, that is, from 28 to 30 of July.

The intention is that an impact equal to or greater than that of the event has been achieved in its previous editions, benefiting allies and participating brands. Likewise, the traditional scheme of business, training and fashion experience will be preserved.

“This is a time when institutions have to give everything up and we cannot be shy right now, so it is necessary to support the fashion industry. So we cannot talk about cancellations or postponements of the fair, “he emphasized.

On Thursday, at nine in the morning, in a virtual seminar Inexmoda will expose the details of what will be the “Digital Fashion Week”, which, like the Flower Fair, will take advantage of technological tools to stay current.

Enclosure and parades

But, what happens with the commitment or the reservation that you had with Plaza Mayor to carry out the activity? “With them we make contracts for each meeting and we have held conversations with the administration of the venue that understands the circumstances. This is something temporary and we hope that next year we will be able to continue working with the fairgrounds, which is a fundamental axis of Inexmoda’s development and activities, ”he added (see Parentheses).

Regarding the holding of exhibitions with models, Botero clarified that under the new format it is not possible to speak of catwalks or catwalks. According to the businessman, this concept generates an expectation that is incorrect, so the experience as we know it today will not be seen and on the contrary, what will be offered will be fashionable moments. “We have to be very careful with expectations, keep them at the right level and understand the situation, because it would not be correct to compare the digital Colombiamoda with the physical one. They are two different things ”.

Good start, but …

According to data from the National Administrative Department of Statistics (Dane) in the first two months of this year, the production of the textile and clothing sectors was positive, 6.9% and 4% respectively, and sales of these activities also showed favorable performances 8.4% and 2.6% (see graph).

On Thursday, the Dane will reveal data on the behavior of the manufacturing industry between January and March, including fabrics and garment manufacturing, which will reflect the effect of insulation in its first weeks and of the paralysis in textile companies such as Fabricato and Coltejer.