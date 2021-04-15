Colombia would tax the rich to finance pandemic crisis

(Bloomberg) – Colombia is trying to increase the tax burden on its wealthiest citizens to address its growing deficit and massive poverty caused by lockdowns and the pandemic.

The wealthiest Colombians face an increase in taxes on wages, dividends and assets, as well as a one-time “solidarity tax” on high incomes, in a bill that will be sent to Congress on Thursday.

At the same time, the bill would attempt to reduce poverty and extreme poverty by making cash transfers to low-income people.

Colombia’s economy suffered the deepest collapse in its history last year, leaving millions of people unable to afford three meals a day, according to the national statistics agency. The increase in the fiscal deficit, which is expected to reach a record 8.6% of gross domestic product this year, may cost the country its investment-grade credit rating.

The bill aims to increase the equivalent of 2.2% of gross domestic product per year through new taxes and spending restrictions, or about 25 trillion pesos (US $ 6.9 billion).

The proposal will be sent to Congress at 2 pm local time and will be subject to review by lawmakers before becoming law.

Colombian assets saw gains after the draft was published by local media on Thursday morning. Local currency government bonds due 2030 rose to 108 cents on the dollar, the highest level in a week, and the peso also strengthened.

Wealth tax

The tax burden on Colombia’s GDP is currently one of the lowest compared to its peers. The nation raised about 20% of GDP in 2019, surpassing only Mexico among the 37 members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Read more

Among the proposals, the reform would impose a single tax on monthly salaries that exceed 10 million pesos (US $ 2,700 per month), between July and December.

It would also impose a 1% wealth tax on net worth above US $ 1.3 million, which increases to 2% on fortunes in excess of US $ 4 million, while the maximum tax on dividends would increase. from 10% to 15%.

It would also raise the top marginal rate of personal income tax from 39% to 41%, and increase the number of middle class taxpayers by lowering the threshold at which wages are taxed.

These measures would help finance a payment of 80,000 pesos (US $ 22) per month for households with one member, which would increase to 366,000 pesos (US $ 101) for families of six in extreme poverty.

Foreign investors

Other measures in the bill include a carbon tax on all fossil fuels and a tax on single-use plastics, according to a copy of the text seen by Bloomberg.

While wealthy and middle-class Colombians would see their taxes rise under the bill, a withholding tax, currently 5%, would be eliminated on foreign holders of local peso bonds.

The bill would set a cap on the primary fiscal deficit of 1.8% of GDP in 2022, falling to 0.2% by 2024.

Fitch Ratings downgraded Colombia’s credit rating last year, joining S&P Global Ratings in giving it a BBB- rating, just one notch above speculative grade. Moody’s Investors Service rates the country at Baa2, two notches above speculative grade and also with a negative outlook.

Original Note: Colombia to Tax Rich After Pandemic Leaves Debt, Mass Hunger (1)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP