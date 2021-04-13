Colombia would be the center for the assembly of electric cars in Latin America according to the bill

The senator of the Democratic Center, Edward Rodriguez, filed a bill with which it is sought convert Colombia in the center of the assembly industry of electric vehicles in order to Latin America.

The proposal seeks to attract investment of the Business for the assembly of electric vehicles, through a series of measures that seek lower the costs of duties and taxes to the raw materials and finishes used in the manufacture of this type of ecological vehicles.

Hybrid and electric cars in Colombia

The idea of ​​the bill is to create several incentives Among which is a low tariff for the importation of electric vehicles, which in the case of motorcycles will be 0%, and that for hybrids it would decrease to 5%.

In the same line propose other measures as a VAT refund and 0% in tariff tax of auto parts for this type of vehicle.

According Rodriguez, the initiative goes in the same direction as the Government’s proposal that seeks to here to the year 2030 lower the CO2 emissions of the national automotive fleet and comply with the Paris protocol 21 that seeks to mitigate the effects of Climate Change.

Finally, the bill also stipulates that from the year 2022 a green tax to combustion vehicles that will be used for the industrialization of clean energy.

Electric cars

Furthermore, with the reduction in manufacturing costs there will be a decrease in the prices of electric cars in Colombia that will not only make them more affordable for a greater number of people, but will also allow progress in the conversion of the vehicle fleet national.

According to the congressman, this initiative will allow Colombia become the most attractive country in Latin America for the foreign investment to develop this type of electric car assembly industries.