Colombia would be left without Copa América: Argentina would be the only venue

05/20/2021 at 10:59 PM CEST

During the afternoon the decision to get off the competition organization will be made official and Argentina could be the sole venue, or Conmebol could add another headquarters: Uruguay, Paraguay and Chile are the candidates.

The serious social political situation that Colombia is going through motivated the authorities to make the decision to withdraw from the organization of the Copa América. And as confirmed by sources from CONMEBOL to Sport, the announcement will be made official in the next few hours.

The same body had stated a few days ago that the Copa América venues were firm, despite the incidents that occurred during the protests in the vicinity of the stadiums in the framework of the Copa Libertadores matches.

The social outbreak reached football, and far from the intention of the country’s authorities to transmit normality, the violent confrontations between the protester and the police during the preview and the matches, sowed doubts about the ability to contain social discontent before a wave of protests and riots that have already claimed the lives of more than 40 people.

Faced with the delicate internal situation, Colombia would leave the organization of the contest and would communicate it this afternoon. Argentina could take over its organization and become the sole headquarters, although CONMEBOL could add another co-organizing country. Urguay, Paraguay and Chile are the candidates.

Regarding Argentina, the president Alberto Fernandez He has already made it known that the country is in a position to assume the total organization of the contest. In fact, the venues are already prepared: the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires, the Mario Alberto Kempes in Córdoba, Malvinas Argentinas in Mendoza, and the Estadio Unico in Santiago del Estero. In turn, Conmebol was studying other stadiums to host more matches such as Bombonera, Independiente’s Libertadores de América, Racing’s Juan Domingo Perón, and Unico de La Plata.

In the case of Argentina, the country is going through the worst moment of the pandemic with a daily record of infections and deaths. Today, more than 35 thousand infections and 790 deaths were registered. And due to the health crisis, it would be unfeasible for the public, even with a capacity of 30 percent, to attend the stadiums as Conmebol initially intended.