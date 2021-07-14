Colombia will seek $ 3,974 million with tax reform in Congress in second attempt

By Nelson Bocanegra and Carlos Vargas

BOGOTÁ, Jul 13 (.) – Colombia will seek 15.2 trillion pesos ($ 3.974 million) with a tax reform that it will present to Congress to improve the finances of a country that recently suffered a lowering of its credit rating, it said on Tuesday the Minister of Finance.

The amount of the so-called Social Investment Project is significantly lower than the one presented by the Government in April for 23.4 billion pesos (6,119 million dollars) and that President Iván Duque had to withdraw from the legislature due to a wave of social protests and the rejection of the congressmen, which led to the resignation of the then Minister of Finance.

“The first great consensus has to be the concern of the vulnerable,” said Finance Minister José Manuel Restrepo in a virtual conference.

The bill will be filed with Congress in the second legislative period of the year, which begins on July 20.

Colombia faces the challenge of stabilizing its finances deteriorated by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which will lead it to a fiscal deficit of about 94.7 trillion pesos (24,764 million dollars), equivalent to 8.6% of this GDP. year, which would yield to 7% of GDP in 2022.

The failure of the first bill, the substantial increase in the debt of the fourth largest economy in Latin America and doubts about its fiscal management in the medium term led the rating agencies Standard & Poor’s and Fitch to withdraw the coveted degree of debt from the country. investment.

The resources that would be obtained with the reform would be used to cover the fiscal gap, to finance the social solidarity income program and other economic reactivation and employment promotion plans.

Among some points, the bill establishes the reduction to 50% of the tax benefit that allows deducting the income tax for companies and a solidarity contribution from companies for the financing of social investment, through an increase in the 30% to 35% rental rate from 2022.

It also sets an extension of the surcharge to the financial sector of 3 percentage points, from 2022 to 2025, specified a document provided by the Presidency.

The reform will also propose the redefinition of the criteria of the fiscal rule, strengthening it to guarantee prudential levels of the level of public liabilities to safeguard the economic capacity of the State and allow the adequate and lasting implementation of the proposed adjustments in terms of expenses and income.

The bill will also appeal to a policy of austerity in public spending and the fight against tax evasion, which represents a total of 40% of the project amount, Restrepo said.

The Ministry of Finance projects an increase in the Andean country’s net public debt to 65.1% of GDP this year, from 60.4% in 2020.

(1 dollar = 3,824.08 pesos)

