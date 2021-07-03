Colombia will have two big casualties against Uruguay and Rueda talked about how to make up for them

This Saturday the Colombia selection will return to action after a week without activity to rest on the last day of the group stage. Your rival will be Uruguay and they will have two sensible losses to look for a ticket to the semifinals of America Cup, Reinaldo Rueda He sent a message of calm and trusts what he has.

The Colombian national coach appeared at a press conference this Friday prior to the match and was questioned about the casualties he will have for the quarterfinals. They are Juan Guillermo Cuadrado and Mateus Uribe, both figures in the first round.

“Unfortunately Mateus (Uribe) presented a problem after the game with Brazil. It was believed to be mild, but after a workout he felt fatigue in that part. Later in the exams it was determined that it was a tear ”, declared Rueda.

To replace Cuadrado and Uribe, the coach gave some lights without mentioning names: change of system. “The absences of Cuadrado and Mateus will be fundamental. But we have the possibility to change the system and find solutions to maintain balance and order, “he added.

The Colombian press uses Gustavo Cuéllar as Uribe’s replacement and Daniel Muñoz in Cuadrado’s position.

“There are many possible variants due to the characteristics of the players and their versatility. We still have the last training session to determine what will be the best for the next game ”, concluded the coach of the Colombian National Team.

