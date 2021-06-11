Colombia will go to the Copa América with Cuadrado but without James Rodríguez

06/10/2021 at 10:07 PM CEST

The steering wheel Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, of the Italian club Juventus Turin, stands out in the team with which Colombia will play the Copa América in Brazil, in which it will debut against Ecuador on Sunday, the Colombian Football Federation reported today.

As arranged by the technician Reinaldo Rueda, for this tournament there are three new features: the entry of Yimmy Chará, of the American Portland Timbers; Juan Ferney Otero, from the Mexican Santos Laguna; Y Jhon Lucumí, from the Belgian Ghent.

On the 28 player roster Wheel did not take into account James Rodriguez, of the English Everton, who was not in the double day in the South American qualifier to the World Cup in Qatar, because he was not in optimal conditions to compete.

Wheel nor did he call for the Copa América Jefferson Lerma, who played 30 minutes against Argentina, in a 2-2 draw last Tuesday.

Those led by Wheel They will debut on Sunday against Ecuador in Cuiabá and on Thursday, June 17, they will face off with Venezuela in Goiania.

In the same venue he will face Peru and his last rival in the first phase will be Brazil, in Rio de Janeiro.

Colombia will face the Copa América after straightening its path in the 2022 World Cup qualifier in Qatar with the victory over Peru (0-3) and the suffered 2-2 draw against Argentina, in Barranquilla.

The following is the list of summoned for the Copa América:

Goalkeepers: Aldair quintana (Atlético Nacional), Camilo Vargas (Atlas-MEX), David ospina (Naples-ITA).

Defenses: Carlos Cuesta (Genk-BEL), Daniel Munoz (Ghent-BEL), Davinson Sanchez (Tottenham Hotspur-GBR), Oscar Murillo (Pachuca-MEX), Stefan medina (Monterrey-MEX), William Tesillo (Leon-MEX), Yerry Mina (Everton-GBR), John Janer Lucumí (Ghent-BEL)

Midfielders: Baldomero Perlaza (National Athletic), Gustavo Cuellar (Al Hilal-KSA), Juan Guillermo Cuadrado (Juventus-ITA), Matheus Uribe (Porto-POR), Sebastian Perez (Boavista-POR), Wilmar Barrios (Zenit-RUS), Yairo Moreno (Leon-MEX), Edwin cardona (Boca-ARG).

Forwards: Alfredo Morelos (Rangers-ESC), Duvan Zapata (Atalanta-ITA), Luis Diaz (Porto-POR), Luis Muriel (Atalanta-ITA), Miguel Borja (Junior), Rafael Santos Borré (River Plate-ARG), Jamilton Campaz (Sports Tolima), Juan Ferney Otero (Santos Laguna-MEX), Yimmy Chará (Portland Timbers-USA).