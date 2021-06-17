Colombia vs Venezuela: Schedule and where to watch the 2021 Copa América match

The Colombian National Team will seek its second victory in the Copa América Brazil 2021, facing the Venezuelan National Team in the Pedro Ludovico Teixeira Olympic Stadium in the city of Goiânia, this Thursday, June 17 at 4:00 p.m. Central Mexico time, by the signal of SKY Sports on channel 510.

The coffee group led by the nationalized Honduran coach Reinaldo Rueda he wants to stay at the top of Group A by achieving his first three points against the Ecuadorian National Team.

While the picture of the Portuguese strategist’s Vinotinto Jose Peseiro It comes from a complicated first day with several absences due to Covid-19 and with a defeat against the hosts of the Brazilian National Team.

Colombians and Venezuelans will meet for the seventh time in the Copa América, with a balance in favor of the coffee growers with five wins, a draw and a win for the Vinotinto team, with 11 goals in favor and three against.

POSSIBLE ALIGNMENTS OF COLOMBIA VS VENEZUELA IN THE 2021 CUP AMERICA:

COLOMBIA

David Ospina (P) Daniel Muñoz Yerry Mina Óscar Murillo William Tesillo Juan Cuadrado Wilmar Barrios Mateus Uribe Edwin Cardona Rafael Santos Borré Miguel Borja

VENEZUELA

Joel Graterol (P) Junior Moreno Francisco La Mantía Fernando Aristeguieta José Ramírez Luis Mago Alexander González Cristian Cásseres Jr Bernaldo Manzano Yohan Cumana Adrián Martinez

