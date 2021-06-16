Colombia vs. Venezuela: lineups, schedule and where to see the border classic

The second day of the America Cup Brazil 2021 and in Group A there will be a new edition of the border classic between Colombia Y Venezuela. Selections with different realities nowadays, but that always leave unforgettable matches in hand-to-hand.

Colombia beat Ecuador on matchday 1 with a well-armed goal that Edwin Cardona finished. And they had the luxury of rotating Luis Díaz, Luis Fernando Muriel, Davinson Sánchez and Duván Zapata. This as part of the exploration that the newly selected Reinaldo Rueda is doing.

While Venezuela presented a fairly modest payroll against Brazil due to the Covid-19 outbreak on the campus and also due to some injuries. They fell 3-0 to the hosts with an unprecedented starter, who could not even train before the game due to sanitary protocols.

However, Vinotinto could present a couple of changes in the starting team after recovering from injuries to Yangel Herrera and Jhon Murillo.

Probable lineups:

Colombia: David Ospina; Daniel Muñoz, Yerry Mina, Davinson Sánchez, Willian Tesillo; Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, Wilmar Barrios, Mateus Uribe, Luis Díaz; Luis Fernando Muriel and Duván Zapata. DT: Reinaldo Rueda.

Venezuela: Joel Graterol; Alexander González, Adrián Martínez, Francisco La Mantía, Luis Mago, Yohan Cumana; José Martínez, Junior Moreno, Cristian Cásseres Jr .; Jhon Murillo and Fernando Aristeguieta. DT: José Peseiro

Stadium: Olímpico Pedro Ludovico, in Goiania.

Referee: Eber Aquino (PAR)

Hours and where to see it

United States: 5:00 pm | Telemundo Deportes, Fox Sports, Fox Sports 1, TUDN and UniMás

Colombia: 4:00 pm | DirecTV Sports, Caracol TV, Win Sports + and RCN TV

Venezuela: 5:00 pm | IVC, TLT and DirecTV Sports

Peru: 4:00 pm | DIRECTV Sports

Brazil: 6:00 pm | SBT and ESPN Brazil

Argentina: 6:00 pm | DirecTV Sports, TyC Sports and TyC Sports Play

Uruguay: 6:00 pm | DirecTV Sports

Paraguay: 5:00 pm | Tigo Sports + and Tigo Sports

Chile: 5:00 pm | DirecTV Sports and TNT Sports Stadium

Bolivia: 5:00 pm | Tigo Sports

Ecuador: 4:00 pm | DirecTV Sports

Mexico: 4:00 pm | SKY Sports and Fanatiz