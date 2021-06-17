Colombia vs Venezuela: Lineups for the 2021 Copa América match

The Colombian National Team are measured against the squad of Venezuela in the match of day 2 of Group A in this edition of the Copa América 2021, on the field of the Pedro Ludovico Teixeira Olympic Stadium in the city of Goiânia at 4:00 p.m. Central Mexico time, by the signal from SKY Sports on channel 510.

The Colombian team is looking for its second victory of the tournament to stay at the top of the group, after beating Ecuador on the opening date, so those led by Reinaldo Rueda will go all out for the result.

For its part, the whole of Venezuela wants the three points after suffering a painful defeat on the first date against the Brazilian National Team in a resounding three goals to zero.

Colombians and Venezuelans will meet for the seventh time in the Copa América, with a balance in favor of the coffee growers with five wins, a draw and a win for the Vinotinto team, with 11 goals in favor and three against.

ALIGNMENTS OF THE MATCH BETWEEN COLOMBIA VS VENEZUELA

Colombia: Ospina (p), Muñoz, Mina, Sánchez, Tesillo, Barrios, Uribe, Cuadrado, Cardona, Zapata, Muriel.

Venezuela: Fariñez, Moreno, La Mantía, Aristeguieta, Martínez, Mago, González, Cásseres Jr, Manzano, Cumana, Martínez.

