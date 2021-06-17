COLOMBIA VS VENEZUELA, CUP AMERICA 2021, GROUP PHASE, TODAY, JUNE 17

Here we tell you where watch live Y FREE, the match between Colombia vs Venezuela, in a duel corresponding to the Group Phase of the tournament America’s Cup 2021, the game will be played this Thursday, June 17.

PREVIOUS

Colombia took revenge for its recent World Cup qualifying defeat to Ecuador in its first Group B match, while Venezuela has just lost 3-0 to hosts Brazil.

Although it was not a pretty match, Colombia stood firm to beat Ecuador in the first group match of the Copa América 2021. It was a tough battle by all accounts, as Ecuador dominated possession from the start, and the Cafeteros had to fall back and absorb the pressure, save for a brilliant set-piece team goal by Edwin Cardona.

Coach Reinaldo Rueda started the game without his prolific Atalanta strikers Duvan Zapata and Luis Muriel, the former of whom entered the game as a substitute in the 60th minute.

Colombia will play before Venezuela in the Pedro Ludovico Teixeira Olympic Stadium at 4:00 p.m. Mexico in a duel corresponding to the Group Phase of the tournament America’s Cup 2021.

COLOMBIA VS VENEZUELA Schedules

United States: 4:00 p.m. (ET) / 2:00 p.m. (PT)

Mexico: 16:00

Ecuador: 16:00

Colombia: 16:00

Peru: 16:00

Argentina: 17:00

Chile: 16:00

TRANSMISSION LINKS

TO SEE THE FIGHT IN HD CLICK HERE

