Colombia vs Peru: The Lineups of the J3 match of the Copa América

The Colombian National Team and the Peruvian squad meet this afternoon on the pitch of the Pedro Ludovico Teixeira Olympic Stadium in the match on day 3 of the Copa América, with the intention of getting the three points to stay alive in the tournament.

The Colombian National Team comes from a goalless draw against the Venezuelan squad, so against Peru, they will seek victory to guide the group and close their classification for the following rounds.

Also read: Issa Vegas wastes sensuality and ‘gives’ hot photography on Father’s Day

For its part, the Peruvian National Team, where striker Santiago Ormeño plays, has just lost 4-0 against Brazil, they are last in group A and must win yes or yes to stay alive.

Colombia and Peru have met a total of 16 times in the Copa América, with clear Peruvian dominance showing seven victories for only two of the Colombians plus seven draws.

ALIGNMENTS OF THE PARTY BETWEEN COLOMBIA AND PERU

Colombia: Ospina (P), Medina, Mina, Sánchez, Tesillo, Pérez, Barrios, Cuadrado, Cardona, Zapata, Borja.

Peru: Gallese (P), Corzo, Ramos, Callens, López, Tapia, Yotún, Carrillo, Peña, Cueva, Lapadula.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content