Colombia vs Peru: Schedule, where to watch and probable line-ups of the Copa América match

The Colombian National Team and the Peruvian squad will be measured this Sunday, June 20 at 7:00 p.m. Central Mexico time on the field of the Pedro Ludovico Teixeira Olympic Stadium. The game will be broadcast on the Sky Sports signal.

The Colombian National Team comes from a goalless draw against the Venezuelan squad, so against Peru, they will seek victory to guide the group and close their classification for the following rounds.

For its part, the Peruvian National Team, where striker Santiago Ormeño plays, has just lost by a landslide against Brazil 4-0, so it will seek to recover from the hard blow as quickly as possible to get the first three points of the competition.

PROBABLE ALIGNMENTS OF COLOMBIA VS PERU

Colombia: Ospina (p), Muñoz, Mina, Sánchez, Tesillo, Barrios, Uribe, Cuadrado, Cardona, Zapata, Muriel.

Peru: Pedro Gallese, Aldo Corzo, Christian Ramos, Luis Abram, Marcos López, Renato Tapia, Yoshimar Yotún, André Carrillo, Sergio Peña, Christian Cueva, Gianluca Lapadula.

