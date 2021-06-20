Colombia vs. Peru: lineups, schedules and where to watch the game

The rematch party, that’s how they take on Peru this confrontation against Colombia after the recent bad taste in his mouth that he knew how to lose 0-3 in Lima against the coffee growers. Now in America Cup They will try to take sporting revenge at the Pedro Ludovico Teixeira Olympic Stadium, in Goiânia.

Peru lost 4-0 against Brazil last Thursday, June 17, a magnificent performance by Neymar left the Incas without options. While Colombia drew 0-0 against Venezuela in a duel that they deserved to win, but goalkeeper Wuilker Fariñez denied it by taking 8 balls from them.

The Colombian forwards have not scored goals and come questioned by analysts and fans of their country. In this sense, Miguel Ángel Borja and Rafael Santos Borré are likely to play again against Peru.

Look at the activity of the @SeleccionPeru 🇵🇪 in Goiânia today. Tomorrow, at 9 pm, Peruvians face Colombia! 🇨🇴 # CopaAmérica #VibraElContinente Entrust atividade de hoje do Peru 🇵🇪 em Goiânia. Amanhã, at 21 hours, you Peruvians climbed to Colombia! 🇨🇴 #VibraOContinente pic.twitter.com/Nc880oIp6B – Copa América (@CopaAmerica) June 19, 2021

Probable lineups

Colombia: David Ospina, Daniel Muñoz, Yerry Mina, Oscar Murillo, Yairo Moreno, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, Wilmar Barrios, Mateus Uribe, Edwin Cardona, Rafael Santos Borré and Miguel Borja. DT: Reinaldo Rueda.

Peru: Pedro Gallese, Aldo Corzo, Christian Ramos, Luis Abram, Marcos López, Renato Tapia, Yoshimar Yotún, André Carrillo, Sergio Peña, Christian Cueva and Gianluca Lapadula. DT: Gustavo Alfaro.

How to watch the game and schedules

Stadium: Olímpico Pedro Ludovico Teixeira, from Goiânia.

Referee: Esteban Ostojich

United States 8:00 p.m. Eastern and 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time | FOX Sports App, TUDN App, Foxsports.com, Univision NOW, FOX Deportes, UniMás, TUDN.com, Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA

Colombia 7:00 pm | DIRECTV Play Deportes, Win Sports Online, Win Sports +, DIRECTV Sports Colombia

Peru 7:00 pm | América TVGO, América Televisión, DIRECTV Sports Peru, DIRECTV Play Sports

Ecuador 7:00 pm | DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, DIRECTV Play Sports

Argentina 9:00 pm | DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Play Deportes, TyC Sports Play

Chile 8:00 pm | TNT Sports Stadium, TNT Sports Go, DIRECTV Sports Chile, DIRECTV Play Sports

Mexico 7:00 pm | Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD, Fanatiz Mexico

Venezuela 8:00 pm | DIRECTV Sports (Simple TV)

Also read: Venezuela vs. Ecuador: line-ups, schedules and where to watch the game