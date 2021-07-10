Colombia vs. Peru: line-ups of the match for the third place of the Copa América

Many call it the consolation game, others believe that it is an incense duel and that nobody wants to play. For example, in Euro 2020 it will not be played, but in the America Cup Yes, the confrontation will be played for the third and fourth place between Colombia Y Peru.

Both Colombians and Peruvians sold their defeats dearly against the giants of the continent in the semifinals. Colombia drew 1-1 and lost on penalties against Argentina, while Peru fell 1-0 against Brazil.

They have both done well with different projects. Peru is the cup with Ricardo Gareca, he always reaches the semifinals and has just been a finalist in 2019. The coffee growers are looking for a bronze medal as a starting point for Rueda’s recent process in technical direction.

This duel will help both to refine details for the Playoffs commitments that will come in the coming months.

Confirmed lineups

Colombia: Camilo Vargas; Stefan Medina, Yerry Mina, Óscar Murillo, William Tesillo; Wilmar Barrios, Gustavo Cuéllar; Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, Edwin Cardona, Luis Díaz; and Duván Zapata. DT: Reinaldo Rueda.

Peru: Pedro Gallese; Aldo Corzo, Anderson Santamaría, Alexander Callens, Marcos López; Yoshimar Yotún, Renato Tapia; Christian Cueva, Sergio Peña; André Carrillo; Gianluca Lapadula. DT: Ricardo Gareca

Data sheet

Match for third place

Stadium: Nacional de Brasilia or Mané Garrincha

Hours: 8:00 p.m. Eastern

TV broadcasts

United States: Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA, UniMás, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, FOX Sports APP and SiriusXM FC

Colombia: Caracol TV, RCN Televisión, DIRECTV Sports Colombia, DIRECTV Play Deportes, Deportes RCN En Vivo, Caracol Play, Win Sports + and Win Sports Online.

Peru: DIRECTV Sports Peru, DIRECTV Play Sports, América Televisión and América TVGO.

