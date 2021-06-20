America’s Cup 2021



Colombia vs. Peru: debt in the Copa América It has not won 20 years ago!



Juan Pablo Arévalo June 20, 2021, 02:07 am

The record favors the Incas. The National Team needs the victory to reach the quarterfinals.

Colombia needs to beat Peru this Sunday to qualify for the quarterfinals of the Copa América 2021. However, the Tricolor has not beaten the Incas for 20 years for this contest.

And the truth is that the record does not favor Colombia. They have met 16 times for the Cup, and the National Team has more defeats and draws than victories. For 74 years, which was the first time that coffee growers and Incas faced each other for this contest, Colombia only celebrated twice.

The history is clear: 7 Peruvian victories, 7 draws and only 2 Colombian victories. The last time Colombia won was in 2001; the other time was in 1975, in a final that required a third tiebreaker game and that ended in the Peruvian title.

Match history Colombia vs. Peru for America’s Cup

1947: Peru 5-1 Colombia

1949: Peru 4-0 Colombia

1957: Peru 4-1 Colombia

1963: Colombia 1-1 Peru

1975: Colombia 1-0 Peru

1975: Peru 2-0 Colombia

1975: Peru 1-0 Colombia

1983: Peru 1-0 Colombia

1983: Colombia 2-2 Peru

1989: Colombia 1-1 Peru

nineteen ninety five: Colombia 1-1 Peru

2001: Colombia 3-0 Peru

2004: Colombia 2-2 Peru

2011: Peru 2-0 Colombia

2015: Colombia 0-0 Peru

2016: Colombia 0-0 Peru (4-2 on penalties)