Colombia vs. Mexico: J Balvin challenged Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez to “madrazos”

Photo: JOHANNES EISELE / . / .

The fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Logan Paul caught the attention of many people. The participation of the youtuber in this event brought with it the inclusion of another type of public in this discipline. In this sense, the Colombian singer, J Balvin, He challenged Mexican boxer Saúl Álvarez through his social networks. The Aztec did not hesitate to accept this invitation.

The @JBALVIN and @Canelo entrance had just as many fireworks as the fight 🎆 #CaneloYildirim (via @MatchroomBoxing) pic.twitter.com/5zTs0GLNuR – ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) February 28, 2021

The Colombian singer issued his statements through social networks. The fight of “Money” Y Paul got many repercussions through the web and J Balvin contributed his grain of sand to get into the topic with one of the fighters of the moment.

Will we have a fight between JBalvin and ‘Canelo’? 😱🥊 📽 Instagram @Canelo pic.twitter.com/eRDdxdfPNx – Fernanda Mendoza (@Feerni_CM) June 8, 2021

“Since I see people doing so much stupid on Twitter, regarding boxing fights, I invite Canelo to give me a couple of madrazos that with one hand I receive him“, Expressed the Colombian.

For his part, “Canelo” took the joke quickly and did not take long to respond to the Colombian. The Mexican boxer expressed that He could take on the fight with his eyes closed, but at the same time he pointed out that it would be an honor to fight against Balvin.

Canelo and @JBALVIN walk-in pic.twitter.com/EwH7oAp59F – Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 28, 2021

Both characters have established a great relationship from the work point of view. J Balvin and “Canelo” have been protagonists of some economic ties. In addition, the Colombian has participated in some events in which the Aztec has come out.

@JBALVIN @Canelo fight night 🔥🔥🔥🎶🥊🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/wOJXpZ04mk – 𝒮𝕦𝕛𝕖𝕪🦋 (@DiorWar) February 28, 2021

