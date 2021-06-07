Qatar World Cup



Colombia vs. Argentina: schedule and where to watch the Eliminatory match



Juan Pablo Arévalo June 7, 2021, 03:00 am

Find out on which TV channel to follow LIVE the game of date 8 of the qualifiers to Qatar 2022.

The Colombian National Team will face a tough match against Argentina this Tuesday, June 8, at the Metropolitano Stadium, in Barranquilla, for the eighth day of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.

Colombia has just beaten Peru 0-3 and hopes to make the plenary session in the double qualifying round. He is also local and has the opportunity to close the date in the positions that give places to the World Cup.

For its part, Argentina drew 1-1 with Chile at home and left doubts. That is why the Albiceleste, led by Lionel Messi, hopes to regain lost ground and confirm paternity over the coffee growers.

Colombia vs. Argentina

Working day: 8 of the South American Qualifier to Qatar 2022

Date: Tuesday, June 8

Hour: 6:00 pm (Colombian time) | 20:00 from Argentina

TV: Canal Caracol (Gol Caracol) in Colombia | Public TV and TyC Sports in Argentina