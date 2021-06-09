Colombia vs Argentina Qualifying statements Scaloni | National teams

The Argentine coach, Lionel Scaloni, regretted that his team only took one point from his visit to Colombia, which scored the final 2-2 in the 94th minute, when, he considered, he deserved to take the three units from the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan Stadium from Barranquilla. “Unfortunately we came back with a point when we deserved all three,” said the Albiceleste coach at a press conference, in which he added that his team “always dominates the game”, even “in a more vertical way” in some games .

The strategist said: “If you look at each match in the qualifying rounds, we deserved to win, but in football, merits do not count.” “My players have made a huge effort. They are the first to want things to go well,” said Scaloni.

La Albiceleste took the lead with goals from Cristian ‘Cuti’ Romero and Leandro Paredes at minute 2 and 8, respectively, while Colombia discounted with a score by Luis Fernando Muriel, from a penalty to 48, and tied the match with a header from Miguel Borja at 94.

Scaloni revealed that today he had “a lot of complications to put together the team” because there were footballers “who were not going to be able to play the whole game because they came from injuries.” “We now hope to recover everyone,” said the coach, who for today’s duel recovered key chips such as Gio Lo Celso and Gonzalo Montiel, who had missed last week’s game for Chile due to injury and the covid-19 , respectively.

With this result, Argentina maintains second place in the South American Qualifiers to Qatar 2022 with 12 units, six behind the leader Brazil that has won the six matches played so far.

