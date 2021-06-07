Colombia vs Argentina Qualifiers Qatar 2022 teammates | Colombia selection

To analyze Colombia vs Argentina, from all perspectives, it is necessary to break down each squad, from their statistics, players, matches in their respective clubs and the same history. However, when doing this exercise, there are many players who know each other on both campuses, as they have shared in the different clubs, throughout their careers. Either because of their passage in Argentina or in Europe, but they have shared a dressing room, being an open book, from the football point of view, for the analysis of each coach.

Starting with the players from the South American continent, in the case of River Plate, it has Julián Alvarez and Gabriel Montiel, who share a club with Rafael Santos Borré, in addition, there are also Exequiel Palacios and Lucas Martínez Quarta, who are already in football European, but coincided with the Colombian attacker in the past.

The Atalanta also adds for both combined, because in the ‘albiceleste’ they are Cristian Romero, for the ‘tricolor’ they have Duván Zapata and Luis Muriel. But the ‘bull’ has shared with Argentines on other occasions, in Udinese he coincided with Rodrigo De Paul, before leaving for Sampdoria.

Luis Muriel was also with Germán Pezzella, during the six months he was at Fiorentina, before arriving at Atalanta.

One of the best known is Yerry Mina and Lionel Messi, who coexisted at the beginning of 2018, when the center-back shared a club in Barcelona with the Argentine captain, before leaving for Everton.

Wilmar Barrios had an outstanding step for Boca Juniors, then, he went to Zenit of Russia. Leandro Paredes was his partner for the first six months in Saint Petersburg, before he left for PSG.

Others less known were Davinson Sánchez and Juan Foyth, when the Argentine side was just starting out in European football and the Colombian was one of those fixed in Pochettino’s scheme. He is joined by David Ospina and Emiliano Martínez, during their time at Arsenal, when the Colombian was second goalkeeper and the Argentine was third, both, behind Petr Cech.

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado and Paulo Dybala are the most remembered, they both share in Juventus. However, the Argentine is not part of the delegation that will arrive in Barranquilla.