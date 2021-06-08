Colombia vs Argentina: Lionel Messi faces Colombia for the tenth time | Goals, data and statistics | National teams

Colombia and Argentina face this Tuesday, June 8, on the 8th date of the South American Qualifier to the Qatar 2022 World Cup. It will be in Barranquilla, in the second match that Reinaldo Rueda directs as Colombian coach, and that he needs to win to ratify his recovery in the qualifiers.

Lionel Messi will once again be the protagonist of the duel against the Colombians. He is the highest figure of the Albiceleste and, as always, generates great expectations in his country and in Colombia, as it will not be easy to control him and prevent him from influencing the commitment.

This game will be special for Messi, as it will be the tenth time that he will face Colombia in a senior match. It has been almost 14 years since he was the first and, clearly, the balance is favorable for his selection.

Here the balance of Messi games against Colombia.

America’s Cup 2007

Argentina won 4-2 in the group stage in Maracaibo, Venezuela. Messi started, played 84 minutes and did not score a goal or assist.

Qualifiers 2007

First goal that Messi scores for Colombia. It was in El Campín, in Bogotá. Lionel opened the scoring and took an important undefeated Lionel Messi; but the coffee team came back and won 2-1.

Qualifying 2009

For the first time in Buenos Aires, Messi faced and beat Colombia 1-0. It was a goal by Daniel ‘Cata’ Díaz, under the technical direction of Diego Maradona. Messi played the 90 minutes.

America’s Cup 2011

Match played in Santa Fe, Argentina, in the group stage of the contest. Draw 0-0 and great role of Carlos la ‘Roca’ Sánchez to stop Messi. That game, and the duel against Sánchez, will never be forgotten by the Argentine crash.

Qualifying 2011

Argentina won 1-2 in Barranquilla, with a goal from Messi, which was highlighted and reminded Gustavo Bolívar, a coffee brand midfielder, that he is not a “normal” player.

⚽2️⃣2️⃣2️⃣

2011 🇧🇷 Messi na carreira’s 222nd goal. 🇬🇧 222nd goal of Messi in his career. 🇪🇸 Messi’s 222nd career goal. 📅 11/15/2011 🏟 Metropolitan R. Meléndez

🚩 (60 ‘) Colombia 1 – 2 Argentina

🏆 World Cup Qualifiers pic.twitter.com/L4ibqSXAfz – Messi All Goals (@messiallgoals) March 31, 2021

Qualifying 2013

Draw 0-0 at the Monumental in Buenos Aires. Messi was a substitute and entered in the 57th minute in place of Walter Montillo.

America’s Cup 2015

Quarterfinals, a match that was played in Viña del Mar, Chile and ended with a 0-0 draw. Messi played the 90 minutes and scored in the first charge of the penalty series, which the Albiceleste won 5-4 to eliminate the coffee growers and go to the semifinal.

Qualifying 2016

It was played in San Juan, Argentina. The local team was far superior thanks to the performance of Lionel Messi, who scored a goal from a free kick and then assisted Lucas Pratto and Ángel di María for the final 3-0.

America’s Cup 2019

At the Arena Fonte Nova stadium, in Salvador, Brazil, Colombia won 2-0 in the group stage. Messi played the 90 minutes but could do nothing. The Colombian goals were from Roger Martínez and Duván Zapata.

Messi’s balance against Colombia

Nine times faced it, won 4 games, tied 3 and lost 2 times. Messi crossed paths with Colombia in 8 cities in 5 countries. He scored 3 goals and made 2 assists. Whenever he played in Colombia, he scored a goal.