MADRID, Jun 8 (EUROPA PRESS) –

Colombian President Iván Duque has decoupled the United States military deployment in Colombian territory from the political efforts of Bogotá and Washington to overthrow his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolás Maduro, assuring that this is a mission focused on the fight against drug trafficking.

“In the face of any voice that is intended to be put on the table or that tries to insinuate that what is being sought here is cooperation to affect the Nicolás Maduro regime, no, they are coming to work with us in the fight against drug trafficking” , Duque has said in an interview with CNN en Español that is collected by the Colombian press.

The tenant of the Casa de Nariño has claimed that Colombia is “the main ally in terms of sharing military and security information to fight terrorism and drug trafficking that Latin America has with the United States.”

“The fight against drug trafficking is a matter of principle and we will not stop doing it, neither cooperating with the United States nor with any other country – with which we create -“, he has affirmed defending any possible alliance “that brings effectiveness to confront crime organized”.

Colombia and the United States have announced the deployment of some 50 North American troops in the Ibero-American nation to advise and train local troops in the fight against drug trafficking.

The US mission has sparked some rejection in Colombia. Thus, fifty Colombian congressmen had asked by letter to Iván Duque’s government “to explain in detail the nature, objectives and conditions of that foreign military presence.”

RELATIONS WITH CUBA

On the other hand, Duque has referred to the tensions with Cuba on account of the presence of the ELN peace negotiators on the island, whose extradition is demanded by Colombia since the breakdown of the peace dialogue with the guerrillas, caused by the attack on a Bogota cadet school in January 2019.

“It is not understandable that a terrorist group uses the territory of another country to claim a terrorist act,” the Colombian president has insisted, referring to said attack.

For this reason, although “always respectful and also friendly”, he has urged Cuba to “privilege” the relationship with Colombia, not with the ELN. “I do not have a hostile relationship with Cuba. What we ask of you (…) is that those leaders who ordered and who were awarded a terrorist act can be tried by the Colombian Justice,” he reiterated.

The tension between Bogotá and Havana over the extradition of the ELN guerrillas still in Cuba has been reactivated after the United States wielded the refusal of the Cuban authorities to hand them over as one of the main causes to return the island to its’ blacklist ‘of countries that do not cooperate in the fight against terrorism.