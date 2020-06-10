MADRID, Jun 10 (EUROPA PRESS) –

Former Colombian President Álvaro Uribe has denounced that people close to him and his political party, the Democratic Center, which is also part of the current president, Iván Duque, are among those that the Army would have spied on.

Uribe defended himself on Tuesday from the Senate, where he holds a seat, against the investigations carried out by the Supreme Court of Justice as a supposed recipient of the information that the Army would have obtained by spying on politicians, journalists and unionists, among others.

“Do you know what they have found in this whole issue of profiling, of the supposed information that came to me? They have found that the Armed Forces, they say, in a folder say that Miguel Matus, a young journalist from Arauca of the Democratic Center, very linked to my person, he is from the ELN and then they take him out there in a photo with me, “he said.

Uribe assured that there was also a “profile” of “friends of Gustavo Robles”, another journalist from the surroundings of the Democratic Center. “And they used a trill (tweet) of mine, with which I denounced the presence of Cuban spies in Colombia years ago, information that I obtained from the Venezuelan opposition, to say that on Twitter I was denouncing that,” he added.

“I fight with the weapons on the table and, therefore, I force myself to make this clarification before the plenary session of the Senate,” settled the former tenant of the Casa de Nariño, according to the Colombian press.

THE ‘SECRET FOLDERS’

The Colombian magazine ‘Semana’ revealed at the beginning of the year that at least 130 people, including politicians, journalists, trade unionists and social leaders, were spied on between February and December 2019 by the Army to obtain “personal information” not only from them but also “of other people with whom they would have affinity or interaction”.

As a consequence of what is already known as the case of the ‘Secret Folders’, seven generals and eleven Army officers have left the military ranks, either voluntarily or by suspension or dismissal.

Colombia was already engulfed in a spy scandal almost a decade ago by wiretaps carried out by the now defunct Administrative Security Department (DAS) during the Uribe government on political rivals of all kinds. The former head of the DAS, María del Pilar Hurtado, was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

This new scandal joins those carried out in the last year by the Colombian military. A year ago ‘The New York Times’ published a report according to which the troop had been ordered to improve the numbers, either with captures or casualties, thus resurrecting the ghost of ‘false positives’, something that the Colombian authorities denied.