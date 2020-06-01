MADRID, Jun 1 (EUROPA PRESS) –

In recent hours, the Transandino Pipeline (OTA) has suffered two attacks at the height of the department of Nariño, in southwestern Colombia, which have caused a spill in the Güiza river.

Ecopetrol, which manages the OTA, has indicated that one of the explosions dented the pipeline while the second one broke it causing a spill that has affected nearby properties and the Nembí ravine, which flows into the Güiza, despite the fact that in this At the moment the OTA was not pumping.

“At the control points installed on the Güiza river the presence of some traces of hydrocarbons is evident,” Ecopetrol has reported, as reported by the Colombian radio station RCN Radio.

Ecopetrol has notified the local authorities and, together with its hydrocarbon transport and logistics subsidiary, Cenit, has launched a contingency plan.

“Cenit and Ecopetrol emphatically reject these violent actions that put people’s integrity and safety at risk, affect neighboring communities and seriously damage rivers and the environment,” said the Colombian oil company.

So far this year there have been eleven attacks against the OTA and 27 against other Colombian pipelines. Although at the moment the authorship of these last two actions is unknown, the guerrilla of the National Liberation Army (ELN) has hydrocarbon facilities among its main objectives.

On the other hand, in the last few hours, five ELN guerrillas have been arrested, including alias ‘Manteco’, leader of the Simacota Company, in the context of a confrontation with the Army in a rural area of ​​Arauca (northeast), according to reports. Blu Radio.

“The Public Force continues working so that we can live in peace,” said Defense Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo in his official account on the social network Twitter.