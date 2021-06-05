Colombia turmoil raises bond risk over Brazil’s

(Bloomberg) – Colombia’s reputation for being one of the safest bets in Latin America is being questioned by bond investors.

The Andean nation’s bond yields are now higher than equivalent Brazilian papers – which have lower ratings – for the second time since 2008, according to indices compiled by JPMorgan Chase & Co. The cost of insuring Colombian debt against the default has also skyrocketed after the government’s failed attempt to raise taxes sparked weeks of unrest and violent protests, caused the finance minister to resign and overturned budget forecasts.

That’s surprising because Colombia was often seen as a haven in a tumultuous region, while Brazil was seen as the most volatile and least reliable pair. Now, traders are bracing to see if Fitch Ratings or Moody’s Investors Service choose to downgrade the nation’s credit rating after S&P Global Ratings downgraded its rating to speculative grade last month. Concern for next year’s presidential election is also mounting, as the front-runner, Gustavo Petro, has generally been seen as hostile to business.

“Investors are demanding a higher risk premium due to escalating social conflict in Colombia and the possible considerable shift in economic policy stance that could take place if a radical candidate wins the 2022 presidential election,” said Alejo Czerwonko , UBS Wealth Management’s Director of Emerging Markets Investments for the Americas. “The social context in Brazil seems much calmer in comparative terms.”

Brazilian bonds, rated three notches below investment grade by S&P, at BB-, are rising after a difficult start to the year amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. The region’s largest country is benefiting from rising prices for its agricultural and mining exports, faster-than-expected economic growth, and ongoing efforts in Congress to shore up government finances. The additional compensation investors demand to own the country’s bonds instead of Treasuries fell to a 14-month low last month.

Colombia’s pandemic spending and declining tax revenues have pushed budget deficit forecasts to a record 8.6% of gross domestic product. Still, the country is rated only one notch below investment grade by the S&P and has not defaulted since the Great Depression. Its policy has been pro-market in a region where governments often oscillate between populists and technocrats.

However, the political risk is increasing, with Petro leading the polls ahead of the first round of the presidential elections next May. Credit default swaps, used to hedge losses on bonds, have soared, and five-year contracts are at their highest levels since late last year.

“We have to read what the market tells us: Colombia is getting riskier,” said Danny Dayan, fund manager at Galapagos Capital Investment in São Paulo. “A large part of the risk is political.”

