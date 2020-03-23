Colombia transforms military hospital into battleground against coronavirus

BOGOTÁ, Mar 23 (.) – Colombia’s Central Military Hospital, which for years was flooded with combat casualties and mine-mutilated amid the country’s internal armed conflict, is becoming a battleground against the coronavirus.

The hospital staff parking lot now houses eight tents equipped with electricity generators, with 11 beds each, destined to accommodate patients with COVID-19 asymptomatic or without respiratory complications, to avoid congestion in the intensive care unit.

The government of President Iván Duque declared mandatory preventive isolation for 19 days from Tuesday at midnight to keep the population at home and prevent the spread of the coronavirus that has killed more than 14,500 people worldwide.

The South American country of 50 million inhabitants has confirmed three deaths and 277 infected by the disease.

“The preparation we have been doing for several months, since we began to see what was happening in other countries in relation to COVID-19. The enlistment has several phases, enlistment of personnel, infrastructure and biomedical equipment,” he told .. the director of the Central Military Hospital, general Clara Esperanza Galvis.

The hospital, located in the lower part of the eastern mountains of Bogotá, is used to many types of patients.

During the height of the armed conflict between the Armed Forces, leftist rebels, right-wing paramilitary groups and drug cartels – which left more than 260,000 dead – many patients were soldiers wounded by bombs, bullets and landmines.

A peace agreement signed in 2016 with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), greatly reduced the number of servicemen who receive treatment for mine injuries and mutilations. The hospital is also known for its work on mental health and tropical diseases.

INSUFFICIENT CONTINGENCY

Without the tents, the hospital has 450 beds and an intensive care unit with capacity for 50 patients. Another unit is in the process of adaptation near the tents.

The Central Hospital of the National Police, also in Bogotá, installed similar tents with 174 beds.

The Ministry of Health foresees that up to four million people could be infected by the disease, 8% of the population, but the country has a weak health system that only has 84,500 beds in hospitals and clinics throughout the country.

The intensive care units nationwide only have 5,600 beds and the ventilators needed by patients with respiratory problems are insufficient.

“I would like to believe so,” General Galvis replied when asked if the contingency plan will be sufficient.

“With the experience of other countries we know that it will be difficult. However, we are preparing ourselves,” said Galvis, a pediatric medical specialist.

Duque announced that the health sector will receive more than 1,470 million dollars to attend the health emergency.

(Report by Luis Jaime Acosta. Edited by Javier Leira)