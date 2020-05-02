Colombia today | Two years after the day James silenced the Santiago Bernabéu | Colombians Abroad | Soccer























































































































The Colombian attacker scored that day in the Champions League for Bayern.

Champions League match between Bayern and Real Madrid in Spain.

May 1, 2020, 03:01 p.m.

The story between James Rodríguez and Real Madrid is full of love / hate. Over the years, the Colombian has gone from being a top-tier talent to one more, almost apart, tab from Zinedine Zidane.

Due to the lack of minutes, he had to emigrate to Bayern and due to fate, he had to face the Merengue team in the Champions League semifinals.

Just two years ago, on the first of May 2018, Germans and Spaniards defined the first finalist in the highest European competition. In the first leg, Madrid hit first after winning 2-1 at the Allianz Arena itself, which is why the party was prepared at the Bernabéu.

The Bavarians quickly took the lead with scoring, two minutes later, from Kimmich. The locals quickly tied and that would end the first part. When the engagement resumed, Ulreich made a gross mistake that Benzema claimed and the tribunes exploded in glee.

I mean

But life, curious as nothing, had a rematch in store for James. He signed the tie with an effective shot on the body of Navas and brought Bayern back to life. Despite this, as he had mentioned in a press conference, the Colombian did not flinch with his note and immediately turned to the stands to ask for forgiveness.

The inexorable law of the ex had made its appearance.

