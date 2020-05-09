Colombia today | Carlos Bacca returned to training with Villarreal | Colombians Abroad | Soccer



























































































































Villarreal carried out the respective tests and immediately began individual physical work.

Carlos Bacca, Colombian forward.

Photo:



EFE

By:

Christian Amézquita

May 08, 2020, 01:45 p.m.

In Spain, little by little, the return to football is taking place, although under strict safety regulations. The teams have already carried out the respective tests to safeguard the athletes’ health and immediately started different physical works.

In this sense, teams like FC Barcelona, ​​Villarreal and Seville returned to football. Precisely Carlos Bacca did not hide his happiness and on social networks he showed how his first day in the field was, after the start of the pandemic.

The Colombian carried out physical work individually, as ordered by the health authorities. The idea of ​​the club is to train in double session with completely personalized instructions. The first part will take place in the field and the second from home.

Practices will continue on Saturday and Sunday, while Monday was set as the day of rest. With this, the players will begin to resume the rhythm of competition and in a few weeks they will be able to train as a group.

The schedules programmed by the Amarillo Yellow Submarine ’run from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. All from two fields of the Sports City, in order not to exceed six footballers per practice.

Recall that Atlético de Madrid, by Santiago Arias, will return to the field on Saturday, while Real Madrid, by James, will do the same next Monday.

