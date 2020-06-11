The Colombian Prosecutor’s Office announced on Tuesday that it imposed precautionary measures for the purpose of extinguishing the domain (expropriation) of eight properties owned by businessman Alex Saab, accused by the authorities of being “figurehead” of the Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro.

The properties “would be part of the illicit patrimony that the businessman Alex Naín Saab Morán constituted through irregular financial operations”, have a value of 35,000 million pesos (about 9.7 million dollars) and are located in Barranquilla, in the Caribbean Colombian, the Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

That is why the entity imposed “precautionary measures of embargo, kidnapping and suspension of device power” on a mansion valued at 28,000 million pesos (about 7.7 million dollars), two lots, a house, an apartment and three garages .

“The measures for the purpose of extinction of domain were registered in the Office of Public Instruments to prevent the properties from being sold before the occupation proceedings,” added the information.

Illegal money

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the properties that he will expropriate are in the name of a society “that would have served as a facade to hide the money obtained by Alex Saab” through a company with which he made “fictitious imports and exports that represented losses to the Colombian State” .

In this sense, the institution investigates the businessman for “money laundering, conspiracy to commit a crime, illicit enrichment, fictitious exports and / or imports, and fraud”.

There is an Interpol “blue circular” against Saab, aimed at locating, identifying and obtaining information about that person for a criminal investigation.

Accusations

Saab, of Lebanese descent and whose whereabouts are unknown, is related to several companies, including the Group Grand Limited (GGL), which is accused of selling subsidized prices to the Maduro government for distribution in humble neighborhoods.

With the government’s Local Supply and Production Committees (CLAP), the Colombian businessman and three stepchildren from Maduro apparently profited from “hundreds of millions of dollars,” according to a US government official in July last year.

Although he remained a low-profile businessman and without much relevance in Colombia, Saab’s name appeared in the media when former Venezuelan prosecutor Luisa Ortega accused him in 2017 of being one of Maduro’s figureheads.

“This person is singled out by international agencies as being a figurehead for Nicolás Maduro and leading a corruption scheme that, in Venezuela, seized millionaire resources destined for the purchase of food and markets that reached higher and broken prices,” he said. today the Colombian Prosecutor’s Office.

Similarly, the US Department of Justice He filed charges in July last year against Saab and his right-hand man, Álvaro Enrique Pulido, whom he accuses of having laundered up to 350 million dollars that they allegedly defrauded through the exchange control system in Venezuela.

That body alleges that, between November 2011 and September 2015, Saab and Pulido conspired with other individuals to launder their illicit profits and transfer them from Venezuela to bank accounts in the United States, which is why Washington has jurisdiction in the case. .