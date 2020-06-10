MADRID, Jun 10 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Colombian attorney general, Fernando Carrillo, has denounced to the Prosecutor’s Office this Tuesday an increase in the forced recruitment of minors by some illegal armed groups, such as the National Liberation Army (ELN) or the self-defense groups, in the midst of the COVID pandemic -19 to carry out crimes and criminal operations.

Carrillo has called for “a criminal investigation to be carried out” to “charge charges” against those who violate the fundamental rights of minors, as well as their families, and recalled that, during the health crisis, rural communities have They have been victims of homicides, kidnappings, acts of terrorism, torture and forced displacement, not only by the ELN and the dissent of the extinct FARC guerrillas, but also by drug trafficking gangs and far-right paramilitary groups.

Through a statement, the Office of the Attorney General has listed another series of illegal armed groups that continue to commit crimes and forcibly recruiting minors in the midst of a pandemic, such as the Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AGC) and its ramifications, and narco-paramilitary gangs such as’ Los Urabeños ‘,’ Los Rastrojos’ and ‘Las Águilas Negras’, among others.

Carrillo explained that despite the fact that the percentages of illegal recruitment of minors have fallen since the signing of the peace agreements with the disappeared FARC guerrillas in 2016, in at least 30 percent of the country’s territories the smallest continue being the main victims of the most violent groups.

In this sense, the attorney general has asked the authorities to prioritize the prosecution and punishment of these criminal acts against boys and girls, since in the context of a health crisis “they acquire a greater social reproach”, since it is now that it should more than ever provide “comprehensive protection” to this sector of the population.