MADRID, May 10 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Common Alternative Revolutionary Force (FARC) party, heir to the demobilized guerrilla of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, has announced that it will request a visit by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights in connection with the murder of 197 former guerrillas since the ceasefire. which gave way to the 2017 peace agreement in what they describe as “systematic extermination”.

“We have decided to go to the Inter-American System and also to Michelle Bachelet, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. We will request the intervention of the Inter-American Commission and an in loco visit (field visit) to the country to verify that a systematic extermination is taking place against ex-combatants, “explained FARC lawyer Diego Martínez.

According to the FARC itself, of the 197 murders, 117 occurred during the mandate of the current president, Iván Duque. Even after curfews and isolation from the coronavirus pandemic began, the killings continued: Five have occurred since March 21.

The last of them was perpetrated between Thursday and Friday, when the body of ex-guerrilla Wilmer Daniel Marín Alarcón appeared in Bello, Antioquia. The body appeared wrapped in a mattress that the assassins tried to burn.

Furthermore, the FARC denounces four enforced disappearances and 39 attempted assassinations, in many cases in territories where the Development Plans with a Territorial Approach (PDET) are applied. “It is not acceptable that in this type of territory, highly covered by the Public Force, organized criminal structures, instead of disarticulating, have been growing,” said the lawyer and human rights activist Camilo Fagua.

One of the most serious cases is that of Ituango, Antioquia, where twelve ex-combatants linked to the Territorial Area in the Santa Lucía district have been killed. In addition, it has become a ghost town, as more than 100 people have fled in the face of threats. There are at least six illegal structures in the area.

The Colombian Government’s Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) is also investigating these deaths and on April 29 it announced that it is studying the introduction of collective precautionary protection measures.

The Prosecutor’s Office has informed the FARC of 228 cases that include threats and attacks, which for Fagua is a lower number of actual crimes. Of these, 103 are in the investigation stage and in 26 there is a judicial sentence, which ensures that there is impunity of 89 percent.

For the Office of the Prosecutor, the clarification exceeds 50 percent, a figure that includes the cases in which there is an alleged perpetrator. “Those who are responsible for determining responsibility is the judges by sentence,” Fagua questions. So they disagree with that figure.