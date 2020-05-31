MADRID, May 31 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The so-called dissident guerrillas of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) have managed to double in a year the number of guerrillas in arms and now number 2,600 troops, according to an official document reserved to which the Colombian newspaper ‘El Tiempo has had access ‘.

According to an Army report from May 2019, they have gone from 2,300 members in the last twelve months to almost 4,600, including 2,600 guerrillas raised in arms and 2,000 more belonging to the so-called clandestine support networks.

The guerrilla of the National Liberation Army (ELN) continues to be the first subversive force with some 5,000 guerrillas in arms, although these latest figures confirm the exponential growth of the FARC dissent.

According to the document, dissent is present in 138 municipalities. The most powerful group would be ‘Gentil Duarte’, which would have 2,776 members, of whom 1,703 already have weapons to control the illegal economy in at least 14 departments.

‘Gentil Duarte’ would have the reinforcement of ‘Iván Mordisco’ and ‘Jhon 40’, two former FARC leaders who returned to the mountain in full negotiations from Havana, and would have 17 armed structures in Guaviare, Vaupés, Meta, Arauca, Guainía, Vichada and Casanare. They also have a proven presence in Caquetá, Putumayo, Norte de Santander, Cauca, Valle, Cundinamarca and Tolima.

The most powerful front of this dissent would be the ‘Acacio Medina’, which operates in Vichada, near the border with Venezuela, according to the report by the secret services.

The so-called ‘Second Marquetalia’, the dissent of ‘Iván Márquez’ and ‘Jesús Santrich’ also grows with speed and they would even have sealed an alliance with the Venezuelan Chavista collective ‘La Piedrita’, which has access to even M-50 machine guns with those that protect ‘Santrich’ in a popular neighborhood of Caracas called 23 de Enero, very close to the Miraflores Palace.

Since August 2019, when ‘Márquez’ and ‘Santrich’ formally announced that they were taking up arms, they have managed to recruit 797 people, of whom 202 are already armed. They would also have the income from drug trafficking and illegal mining in the border area to finance a total of nine fronts and a presence in eight departments: Antioquia, Huila, Córdoba, Caquetá, Cesar, La Guajira, Arauca and Norte de Santander.

The ‘Teófilo Forero’ column, led by ‘El Paisa’, also has a significant presence, which has already recruited 217 people, including several minors. “That is why it is a high-value objective for our forces,” explained one researcher quoted by ‘El Tiempo’.

“They continue with the strategic plan that the FARC once drew up to come to power through arms, taking over areas of strategic value that in the end end up being routes to more important urban centers,” said security expert John Marulanda.

In particular, they are interested in the border area because from there they manage to introduce weapons and in the process control the export of coca in alliance with cartels. “With all the money they are making from coca and illegal mining, they are making a new colonization, winning over the peasants with cattle and land,” he stressed.

In the departments of Nariño and Putumayo there are 985 dissidents, divided into three structures: the ‘Óliver Sinisterra’, the ‘Guerrillas Unidas del Pacífico’ and a hitherto unknown group that was identified as ‘Contadores’ and now totals 144 individuals.

Military intelligence warns that attempts have already been made to unite all these structures to revive a FARC-style project that allows it to rival the ELN or the ‘Gulf Clan’. However, all negotiations between their leaders so far have been unsuccessful. The main point of contention would be drug trafficking, its juicy profits and the ‘contracts’ with Mexican and Brazilian cartels.

The military strategy continues to be to fight them, even with bombardments of their camps, but they are also promoting plans to provide assistance to the demobilized to prevent them from returning to the ranks of the insurgency.