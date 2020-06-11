MADRID, Jun 11 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Common Alternative Revolutionary Force (FARC) party reported on Wednesday a virtual meeting with the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, who has asked the UN to intervene in the implementation of the agreements. of peace before “the anguish of men and women who are being assassinated” under the “ineffectiveness” of the Colombian State.

“They are killing us. They are murdering us and there is no political will on the part of the Colombian State to stop this genocide,” FARC President Rodrigo Londoño, alias ‘Timochenko’, has denounced during his time in the already dissolved guerilla.

“Timochenko” has indicated that, just as the international community accompanied during the peace process, he also now participates in its implementation “to fundamentally stop the murder of former guerrillas who are building peace.”

The FARC has issued a statement to bring closer the impressions that have been transmitted to Bachelet during the meeting, who has been asked to transmit to the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, what is happening in Colombia.

“What is happening before our eyes, in addition to the state rhetoric that denies systematic killings, is the extermination of a national group without the State taking action. We want to avoid genocide, an extermination based on hate speech,” sued the FARC president.

So far this year, several non-governmental organizations have denounced the murder of former guerrillas. The last of them, which occurred in late May, was, according to the FARC, victim number 198 since the peace accords were signed in 2016.

Since then, Colombia has suffered a wave of violence due to the struggle between rival groups to seize the former territories and businesses of the FARC, priming not only with former guerrillas who chose to lay down their arms, but also with social leaders and defenders of human rights.