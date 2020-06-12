MADRID, Jun 12 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Common Alternative Revolutionary Force (FARC) has accepted the call of the Colombian Government to continue developing the implementation of the peace accords, one day after the political party of the now-defunct guerrilla reported to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, the “ineffectiveness” of the Colombian State to end the violence and murders of which its members were victims.

On behalf of the Government of Colombia, the presidential adviser Emilio Archila has sent this Thursday a letter to Rodrigo Granda, Jairo Estrada and Ronald Rojas, delegates of the FARC in the Monitoring, Promotion and Verification Commission (CSIVI) of the peace agreements signed in Havana in 2016, to resume dialogue.

The negotiations were interrupted on May 14 when the FARC delegates withdrew from the table following the words of the High Commissioner for Peace in Colombia, Miguel Ceballos, who celebrated the inclusion of Cuba in the list of countries friendly to terrorism that he drew up. United States.

It is precisely the celebration in Cuba, “as a guarantor of the implementation” of the agreements, one of the FARC’s requests to continue the dialogue, which they have proposed for June 25.

“We must reiterate that we are interested in greater clarity about Cuba’s place as a guarantor of implementation, which has supported and supports the peace process in Colombia, as expressed in the record of our meeting suspended on May 14,” The three FARC delegates pointed out in a statement published on their social networks.

In turn, they have explained to Archila that, if his proposal to hold a meeting on May 28 was not heeded, it was because only he would be there and not the rest of the government delegates.

A day earlier, on Wednesday, FARC President Rodrigo Londoño, alias ‘Timochenko’, asked the UN to intervene in the implementation of the peace accords, as he did years ago during the previous process, since “fundamentally” , it is necessary “to stop the murder of former guerrillas”.

“They are killing us. They are murdering us and there is no political will on the part of the Colombian State to stop this genocide,” denounced Londoño.

“What is happening before our eyes, in addition to the state rhetoric that denies systematic killings, is the extermination of a national group without the State taking action. We want to avoid genocide, an extermination based on hate speech,” he said. ‘Timochenko’.

So far this year, several non-governmental organizations have denounced the murder of former guerrillas. The last of them, which occurred in late May, was, according to the FARC, victim number 198 since the peace accords were signed in 2016.

Since then, Colombia has suffered a wave of violence due to the struggle between rival groups to seize the former territories and businesses of the FARC, priming not only with former guerrillas who chose to lay down their arms, but also with social leaders and defenders of human rights.