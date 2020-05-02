MADRID, May 2 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The National Liberation Army (ELN), the main active guerrilla in Colombia, has assured this Friday that its operations from this May will be “in self-defense” after the cessation of the unilateral cease-fire decreed in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic .

“All the fronts of the ELN agreed on the cessation, our leadership made a proposal to the Government, so that we could take advantage of the cessation to resume the dialogues, but we saw senior military commanders who continue in offensive operations and we have to take defense actions” ELN chief negotiator Pablo Beltrán said in an interview with Caracol Radio.

However, it has appealed to the Government, chaired by Iván Duque, to “abide by” the mandate for a ceasefire. “We are ready to agree to a bilateral cessation with the Government, no matter how many difficulties there are, we cannot abandon the path of political solution,” he added, adding that the agreements must be respected and that they are willing to develop the peace talks.

On the other hand, Duque signed a decree last Wednesday which gave the green light to a process for ELN guerrillas and members of other armed groups to demobilize individually, thus opening a new path for peace in the country, something that the guerilla representative has denied.

On this intention, Beltrán has stressed that the ELN is a “political organization” that has tried to achieve peace with different Colombian governments. “We are not going to be discouraged in seeking a political solution, but not to submit to justice,” he assured.

“When the government decides to start a dialogue, then the ELN will decide on another peace delegation to come,” said the representative.

He has also spoken about the Colombian Government’s claims in which they claimed to have demobilized some twenty guerrillas in the west of the country, indicating that it was a military attack in which “the detainees were made to pass as demobilized”.

Regarding coronavirus cases, Beltrán has reported that there are no confirmed positives among members of the guerrilla, however, he has indicated that protocols are being followed within the guerrillas to avoid contagion.

The ELN announced that it would end its unilateral ceasefire on April 30 due to the government’s “warlike” stance and reported that it would restart its operations from that date.