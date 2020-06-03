MADRID, Jun 3 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Colombian Supreme Court has announced on Tuesday that it will open a preliminary investigation against the former president and now Senator Álvaro Uribe (2002-2010) in relation to the eavesdropping and illegal profiles that the Army would have carried out on more than 130 people, including journalists, unionists and politicians.

The High Court made the decision on May 15, according to several Colombian media, after an anonymous complaint was filed in December last year that pointed out the alleged involvement of Uribe in the illegal eavesdropping that the magazine ‘Semana ‘uncovered a few months ago.

“Another preliminary investigation by an anonymous coward who says that I am the beneficiary of the folder report,” Uribe criticized on his Twitter account.

The judicial authorities will now have 18 months to collect and define the evidence that would open a formal process against the conservative leader of the Democratic Center.

It is not the first time that Uribe has been involved in a scandal of this nature, since almost a decade ago it was discovered that the now-defunct Administrative Security Department (DAS) was used during his government to spy on his political rivals. The former head of this office, María del Pilar Hurtado, was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

For its part, the Attorney General’s Office summoned thirteen soldiers for a disciplinary trial a few weeks ago for their alleged participation. They are two retired generals, five colonels, three elders, a lieutenant and two non-commissioned officers assigned to different military intelligence units.

In early May, the Colombian Defense Minister, Carlos Holmes Trujillo, announced that eleven Colombian Army officers had been removed and that a brigadier general had asked for their voluntary withdrawal after the publication of this information.

One of the consequences of this scandal was the withdrawal of the candidacy of the former head of the Armed Forces Nicasio Martínez to delegate of the Colombian Government to NATO and the dismissal of the military attache of the Colombian Embassy in Washington, Colonel Juan Esteban Zapata Cifuentes , one of the thirteen soldiers who will have to appear before the Prosecutor’s Office.

The investigation of ‘Semana’ known as ‘Secret Folders’ has revealed that during February and December 2019, the Colombian Army would have had the collaboration of a United States Intelligence agency, whose resources, destined for the fight against drug trafficking , were diverted to spy on even American journalists, such as Nick Casey of ‘The New York Times’, who in May 2019 revealed the formats that existed in the Army to increase the number of casualties, something that was considered as the return of the ‘false positives’.