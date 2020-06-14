MADRID, Jun 13 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Investigative Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice of Colombia has requested the sworn testimony as witness of the president of the country, Iván Duque, in the framework of the investigation for alleged electoral corruption and the flight of former congresswoman Aida Merlano.

The investigation is against Senator Arturo Char Chaljub, whom the Court summoned to listen in free version next July 7 by videoconference, reports the Colombian radio station RCN.

In addition, the testimonies of former Vice President Germán Vargas Lleras will be heard; former senator Julio Gerlein; the former attorney general, Néstor Humberto Martínez; the mayor of Barranquilla, Alejandro Char, or the businessman Fuad Char, among others.

The high court will also listen to Rafael Antonio Rocha Salcedo and Evelyn Carolina Díaz who are said to have worked at Merlano’s campaign headquarters in Barranquilla, known as the White House. Also on the list of witnesses are Francisco Rafael Palencia Borrero, an alleged member of the vote buying organization; Lilibeth Llinás Delgado, then candidate for the House of Representatives for the Atlántico department.

Last year, the Supreme Court sentenced Merlano to 15 years in prison for electoral crimes. In said sentence, he compelled copies to the Prosecutor’s Office so that the businessman Julio Gerlein could be investigated for crimes related to vote buying.

The Court also ordered copies before the Investigative Chamber to open an investigation against Senator Arturo Char, the then representative to the House and today Senator Laureano Augusto Acuña Díaz, Deputy Margarita Ballén, Councilors Aissar Castro, Vicente Támara, Juan Carlos Zamora, Jorge Rangel and Adalberto Llinás.

Merlano has been detained by the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service of Venezuela since January 30 and since then has made several statements related to acts of electoral corruption in the Atlántico department.

She is being prosecuted in Venezuela for crimes of identity theft, use of false document and association to commit a crime, but she has promised to provide information in exchange for political asylum for her and her family.