MADRID, Jun 8 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Colombian Public Prosecutor’s Office has alerted this Sunday that up to 93 percent of the judicial rulings that decree the delivery of housing and subsidies to peasant families victims of forced displacement and land dispossession are being breached.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, those indicated in failing to comply with almost 1,500 judicial decisions between 2018 and 2019 are the Ministry of Agriculture and Social Development, the Agrarian Bank and the financial company Fiduagraria.

The Public Ministry has indicated through a statement that by failing to comply with the judgments of Justice, “it increases the risk that peasants face the loss of their identity, their cultural practices, and their relationship with nature.”

In addition, the text continues, “it deepens in the rupture of the social fabric”, as well as “in the threat against the lack of means for their subsistence and the food sovereignty of the country, a risk that increases in moments of pandemic.”

That is why the Prosecutor’s Office has requested the appearance of the current president of Fiduagraria, María Cristina Zamora Castillo, to offer information on the situation agreed with the Ministry of Agriculture “for the execution of the orders of restitution judges on issues of rural housing “.

Similarly, the Ministry of Agriculture “must report on the reasons for the delay in complying with the judges’ rulings” and the president of the Agrarian Bank, Francisco Mejía, do the same “on the main reasons for the non-execution of programs decent rural housing for peasant victims of armed conflict. “

The Prosecutor General’s Office has announced that it has asked the Government of Colombia to make “the necessary institutional adjustments so that the rural housing policy for victims of land dispossession and abandonment is adapted to the purposes of comprehensive reparation.”