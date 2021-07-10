Colombia takes third place in the Copa América

BRASILIA.

The Colombia’s team won third place in the 2021 Copa América on Friday by defeating Peru 3-2 in the match played at the Mané Garrincha stadium in Brasilia.

With goals from Juan Guillermo Cuadrado at 49, from a free kick, and from the coffee figure Luis Díaz at 66 and at 90 + 4, the selected Tricolor managed to prevail in a fought match and that was defined in the end.

In order to Peru scored Yoshimar Yotun the 45 + 1 and Gianluca Lapadula at 82.

A) Yes, Reinaldo Rueda’s team managed to get on the podium of the continental tournament, with a better performance than that performed in the Copa América 2019, when he was eliminated in the quarterfinals.

What’s more, the coffee growers were able to reverse the adverse result of the last clash with Peru in the group stage, when the Incas defeated 2-1.

Diaz, the 24-year-old midfielder, marked the imbalance and reached Lionel Messi as the tournament’s top scorer with four points.

