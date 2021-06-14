Colombia takes its revenge against Ecuador

CUIABÁ.

The Colombia’s selection returned to Ecuador the slap it had received last November road to Qatar 2022 with a hard-fought 1-0 victory this Sunday in Cuiabá (center), at the close of the first date of B Group of the America Cup from Brazil 2021.

Midfielder Edwin Cardona, at 42 minutes, scored the goal for Colombia at the World Cup Arena Pantanal stadium, a scene of fond memories for the coffee growers where they beat Japan 4-1 in Brazil 2014.

Accomplished the first date of Group B, in which Brazil beat the decimated Venezuela 3-0 in Brasilia at the opening of the tournament, the ‘Seleçao’ and Colombia lead the zone with three points. The Vinotinto and the Tricolor run behind without adding, while Peru has not yet debuted.

The second day of the key will be played on Thursday with the parties Colombia venezuela in Goiania and Brazil-Peru In janeiro river. Ecuador will have a rest date.

