Colombia started with the right foot in the Copa América after defeating Ecuador


Since coach Reinaldo Rueda arrived in Colombia, they have won two games and drawn another.

Photo: Miguel Schincariol / / .

With a goal from Edwin Cardona, Colombia beat Ecuador 1-0 this Sunday at the Arena Pantanal stadium in Cuiabá in the second match of Group B of the Copa América 2020.

Colombia escorts Brazil in the standings with 3 points, same as La Canarinha who beat Venezuela 3-0 in the match that opened the tournament. Peru, the other team from Zone B, rested.

At minute 42 in a lab move between Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, Miguel Borja and Edwin Cardona the goal was conceived.

the same Cardona began the action in a quiet ball collection that passed to Cuadrado, who in turn filtered the ball from the right to Borja who headed into the heart of the area at the wheel of Boca Juniors, who beat goalkeeper Pedro Ortiz for 1-0.

The goal had been disallowed by Argentine referee Nestor Pitana for offside, but after a review of the VAR it was validated.

Next Thursday, on the second day of group B, Colombia will face Venezuela and Ecuador will rest.

