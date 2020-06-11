Colombia received the worst rating in the evaluation made by FIFA of the three candidates to organize the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

FIFA reported on Wednesday that the joint bid by Australia and New Zealand had the best rating. The oceanic bid registered 4.1 points out of a maximum of five when evaluating its project for the first women’s World Cup with 32 teams.

Japan received a 3.9 and Colombia was 2.8, although it may continue to be considered by the FIFA Council that will select the venue on June 25. Each vote of the 37 panel members will be made public.

Colombia met the minimum requirements of FIFA, but warned that its project requires “significant investments and support from national interest groups” to be on par with the other two candidates with just three years to go before the tournament.

“It is not clear from the data provided that this level of investment will be provided,” added the FIFA report. “There would be a clear risk that the necessary improvements will not take place.”

A point in favor of Colombia is that it would be the first country in South America to organize a women’s World Cup. According to FIFA, “the tournament will promote women’s football in the country and in those around it.”

FIFA highlighted the Australia-New Zealand proposal as the most “favorable” in the commercial aspect.

He also highlighted that it constitutes an unusual example of “unity and cooperation” of two different continental entities. Australia is part of the Confederation of Asia and New Zealand is in that of Oceania.

Japan’s experience as a venue for major sporting events received praise, although it prefers to host the tournament in the cooler months of June and July, rather than the July-August period that FIFA prefers.

The winner will follow France, host of the tournament that was played in 2019 and which was won by the United States.