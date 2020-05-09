President Iván Duque considered that the Bundesliga should be a benchmark in Colombia’s efforts to resume the soccer campaign, interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The German league is a week away from reactivating, with no public in the stadiums and with the implementation of different security measures, including the application of tests to determine that the players and other people involved in the matches do not carry the virus that causes the COVID -19.

“We have seen that the Bundesliga is going to resume and that is a benchmark … in Italy they were making decisions to relax and open up, but ten players with coronaviruses appeared,” Duque told the “Mi Oriente” radio station in the department of Antioquia.

The president stated that he is also attentive to the evolution of other leagues and to the guidelines set by the entities that control football in the world.

“We have to look for how to have the best protocols, look at the benchmarks, the FIFA and CONMEBOL guidelines and be reactive, look for a scheme where with the greatest possible control we can return behind closed doors, but this will only be done in accordance with the guidelines. health ”, he specified. Duke.

With the aim of resuming activity, doctors from the Colombian Football Federation and the Dimayor league developed a security protocol. The document is currently being examined by the Health Minister, Fernando Ruiz, who would rule in a matter of days on its viability.

“I am a soccer fan to die, but I must be very clear: here we have to act according to what medicine tells us, the experts … I said to Minister Fernando Ruiz: ‘sport is important but soccer is very contact and When you see mobility on the court, the level of sweat, the gasp, makes the distances of two meters should be four, “said the president.

Sports Minister Ernesto Lucena considered it feasible on Friday that footballers return to training in June.

According to the Ministry of Health, there were 10,051 infected and 428 deaths in Colombia due to coronavirus.