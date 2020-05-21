BOGOTÁ (AP) – Colombian Transport Minister Angela María Orozco reported Wednesday that international flights will continue to be restricted in the country until at least August 31 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Land borders will also remain closed, he added, and all national transport will remain on hiatus until further notice. President Iván Duque reported the day before that the state of emergency would extend until that date.

As of Wednesday, 42 humanitarian flights had been carried out, in which 5,200 Colombians had returned from different parts of the world.

The Ministry of Health reports at least 17,687 infections, 630 deaths and 4,256 recovered from the COVID-19 disease.

For its part, Chile achieved for the second consecutive day a record of new infected and dead, with 4,038 and 35, respectively, accumulating 53,617 infected and 544 deceased. Most of the patients are concentrated in Greater Santiago, which keeps 94% of its intensive care beds occupied.

In a desperate attempt to decrease and delay the new cases, the authority extended until May 29 the total quarantine in the 32 communes of the Chilean capital and in six others nearby, which governed four days ago, and whose effectiveness will not be known before. end of month.

A mandatory quarantine was also decreed for the southern rural town of Lonquimay, which has “a worrying outbreak”, and whose inhabitants must go through a narrow tunnel 4,528 meters long in the mountains and hundreds of kilometers to approach populated centers.

“There is a great concentration of native peoples that we have to protect and take care of,” said the Minister of Health, Jaime Mañalich.

The undersecretary of Healthcare Networks, Arturo Zúñiga, said that on Wednesday there were 390 mechanical ventilators available in the country, and that anesthesia machines and pediatric ventilators are already being used in adults for the most seriously ill patients. Every day more people are intubated than patients who have them removed.

Chile has about 2,000 ventilators and the same number of intensive care beds, which will increase to about 2,600 in June. Zúñiga reiterated the order to the private health system to increase intensive care beds by 20% this week, and to double them in mid-June.

Meanwhile, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro accused his Colombian counterpart Duque of giving the alleged order to do “everything possible” so that Venezuelans enter their country from Colombia without due control, many of them because of the desolate bi-national border, so that they “contaminate all Venezuela”

Venezuelan authorities reported 75 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday – 66 of them from Venezuelans who came from Colombia and one from Brazil – for a total of 814. 10 people have died in the country.

The armed incursion of deserters and mercenaries on May 3, which according to the Venezuelan authorities trained in Colombian territory with the supposed support of the Bogotá government, increased friction between the governments of Venezuela and Colombia.

For its part, Mexico added 424 new deaths on Wednesday, the highest number of deaths in a day in the country due to the epidemic, with which the deaths confirmed by COVID exceeded the 6,000 barrier while the infected exceeded 56,500.

But despite these data, the Undersecretary of Health Hugo López-Gatell said that one cannot be in “a state of reduction” like the current one in an eternal way and that is why these days they are talking about the plans to reactivate the economy.

In any case, he warned: “We must not lose sight of the fact that this (health) will be taken care of every minute,” and he said that he has “absolute empathy” with those who have sick relatives and with health personnel, who are living the harshest reality now. .

At night, the government advanced some lines of the plan to relaunch the tourism sector, one of the main sources of income in the country, generating 8.7% of GDP, with more than 45 million international tourists in 2019 whose economic spillover was higher than 24,500 million dollars. Miguel Torruco, Secretary of Tourism, said that the plan was debated hours before with ten state governors who gather more than 50% of the country’s tourism GDP.

Among the main decisions, he announced that long weekends – which are called “bridges” and that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he wanted to eliminate – will no longer be canceled because they are adequate to promote national tourism, one of the current objectives of the authorities.

“We are going to travel through our country, we travel through our territory and on each trip we buy handicrafts,” said Torruco.

In addition to campaigns to promote this idea, different sanitary protocols will have to be implemented, ranging from new cleaning habits and keeping a healthy distance in hotels, establishing more order when approaching means of transport or taking care of safety on beaches and in restaurants with added sanitary measures.

Likewise, López-Gatell recalled that, at first, the reopening can only be carried out in those places where the peak of infections is decreasing, and mentioned as an example the city of Cancun in the Caribbean.

In Guatemala, Health Minister Hugo Monroy reported in a message to the nation that the positive cases of COVID-19 in the country are 2,220, plus 45 deaths. Of the people who became infected, two more died of other causes, he said.

The official indicated that tracing tests are being carried out in various parts of the country, with the intention of stopping the infections.

Guatemala maintains that it has only two cases of community infections in the country: one in a maquila where 44 workers have tested positive, and the other in which more than 60 police officers have been infected.

To date, more than 508,000 infections and more than 32,000 deaths have been registered in Latin America, with Brazil having the highest number of infections and deaths.

Globally, more than 4.9 million people have been infected and more than 327,000 have died, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Science and Systems Engineering, which bases its data on reports from governments and health authorities. Of each country.

In most people this virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that disappear in two to three weeks. But in some people, especially older adults and those with underlying health conditions, it can cause more serious illness and even death.