Colombia surpassed 2,700 COVID-19 infections this Saturday by confirming 236 new cases, while the death toll reached one hundred, when reporting 20 fatalities in one day, reported the Ministry of Health. In total, there are 2,709 infections in Colombia, of which 214 have recovered, the information added, according to which 3,193 tests were carried out this Saturday.

One of the deceased is a doctor from the Colombia Clinic emergency service who died in the same healthcare center in Bogotá and became the first case of a health professional who lost his life in the country due to the pandemic.

The clinic did not disclose the identity of the doctor, but according to local media it is Dr. Carlos Nieto, 33 years old and father of two young children.

Among the 20 new deceased there are 14 men and six women of different ages, most of them in Bogotá, where eleven of the dead occurred. Two other people died in La Dorada (Caldas), and the remaining seven in Tenjo and Suesca, towns in Cundinamarca near Bogotá; Neiva (Huila), Armenia (Quindío), Villavicencio (Meta), Cali (Valle del Cauca) and Ipiales (Nariño).

As for new infections, for the first time Bogotá did not lead the statistics, since of the 236 cases, 61 are in the department of Valle del Cauca. The rest were confirmed in Bogotá (44) and the departments of Cundinamarca (21), Magdalena (15), Cesar (12), Huila (10), Caldas and Bolívar (8); Antioquia and Nariño (7); Santander, Córdoba and Risaralda (6); Atlántico and Meta (5); Boyacá (4); Quindío (3); Casanare and Tolima (2); Huila, San Andrés and Norte de Santander (1). For the first time, a case of COVID-19 was registered in the department of Chocó, located in the Pacific region and one of the poorest in Colombia.

According to the Ministry of Health, it is a 47-year-old woman who is treated in her own home and whose form of infection is under study.

Of the total confirmed cases, 1,126 are imported by travelers who were abroad, 828 are related by contact with someone who has the coronavirus and 755 remain under study to identify the chain of transmission.

The information added that of the sick, 1,972, equivalent to 72.79%, are treated at home; Another 331, representing 12.22% are in the hospital, and 92 more (3.40%) are admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU).