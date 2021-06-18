Colombia reopens economy; Covid deaths approach 100,000

(Bloomberg) – Colombia, ravaged by demonstrations more than a month ago, is rapidly approaching 100,000 deaths from covid-19 as the government tries to strike a balance: letting citizens work – and eat – while protecting them. of the pandemic after the reopening of large sectors of the economy.

Faced with a slow deployment of vaccination and social discontent, infections and mortality in Colombia continue to increase. In just the past five days, this country of 50 million people hit a new record for daily deaths, registering 599 deaths on Tuesday. At the current rate, Colombia will hit 100,000 deaths on Sunday.

In the last week, Colombia had the fourth highest per capita death rate in the world, among more than 125 countries tracked by Bloomberg. New daily cases have surpassed 29,000 this month, threatening to overwhelm the healthcare system, which already faces shortages of supplies, including precious oxygen. Quarantines and the closure of borders with neighboring countries did not alleviate the crisis, but they did hamper the economy.

Latin America has registered more than 35 million cases of coronavirus and more than 1 million deaths. Carissa Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organization, recently said that this year has been worse than the previous one for the region. He urgently called for increased vaccination, warning that otherwise it will take years to get the virus under control. On Wednesday, the World Health Organization asked rich countries that pledged to donate 1 billion doses of vaccines to prioritize Latin America.

The situation is particularly tense in Colombia, where the proportion of people living in poverty increased during the pandemic to more than 42%. The country’s economy suffered the deepest collapse in its history last year, leaving millions unable to afford three meals a day, according to the National Administrative Department of Statistics.

Colombia has been shaken for weeks by protests against the government. The demonstrations, sparked by a plan to raise taxes on the middle class (which was later withdrawn), have morphed into a mass movement with a range of complaints spanning police brutality, corruption and inequality.

Thousands of people took to the streets and clashes with the security forces left more than 40 dead. There have been billions of dollars in losses from road blockades that disrupted supply chains and forced thousands of businesses to close, threatening to derail a fragile recovery.

Now that mortality increased to 193.8 deaths per 100,000 people, the president, Iván Duque, recently said that “we have to be aware that in recent weeks this situation has deteriorated due to the crowds that were generated in various parts of our city. geography”.

To calm the population, the government decided to reopen the economy and began easing mobility restrictions this month. Schools, universities, and most businesses can operate without schedule restrictions. Cities with an intensive care unit occupancy of less than 85% can host sporting events and concerts as long as no more than a quarter of the venue’s capacity is used.

The government is correcting a “wrong” policy that resulted in the loss of five million jobs, of which only half have been recovered, according to Jorge Restrepo, an economics professor at the Javeriana University of Bogotá.

“This shift in health policy is right in seeking the recovery of the economy,” he said. “The confinement is not effective, and less in an economy with a majority percentage of informality.”

But doctors and scientists say the country is at its worst in the pandemic. More than 100 medical and scientific associations published a letter on June 7 stating that the healthcare system is overwhelmed and warning that deaths could soon reach more than 800 a day if the reopening of the economy is not postponed.

There are shortages of oxygen and other medical supplies, as well as health personnel, they said in the letter. Reopening the economy “will mean that the population cannot have the required health care,” they said.

Colombia, like many other countries in the region, has had a slow rollout of vaccination. Barely 8% of the population is fully vaccinated, while the government struggles to accelerate the pace. As of Wednesday, about 14 million doses of the more than 19 million that have arrived in the country had been administered.

Jorge Martín Rodríguez, a professor of public health policy at the Javeriana University, blamed bureaucratic barriers that make it difficult for people to be eligible for the vaccine. But with more mass vaccination points, certain obstacles are disappearing, he said.

However, ICU capacity in some of the largest cities exceeds 95% and Rodríguez has doubts about easing restrictions.

“We are at the worst moment,” Rodríguez said. “To think that at this moment, with a collapsed healthcare system, we should reopen and that it will lead to a reactivation of the economy? Suddenly yes, but at what cost?

Original Note: Colombia Reopens Economy as Covid Deaths Surge Toward 100,000

