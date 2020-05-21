The Colombian president, Iván Duque (image), ordered that the corresponding “disciplinary measures” be taken, rejected the behavior of the uniformed personnel and demanded respect for the older adult population. EFE / José Méndez / Archive

Bogotá, May 21 . .- The images in which several police officers mistreat an elderly person in the center of Bogotá generated rejection and outrage in Colombia, where the scene was classified as “an abuse of force”, despite the apologies of the authorities.

The victim of the attack, which occurred on Wednesday, was Néstor Novoa, a street vendor who, faced with the mandatory quarantine due to the coronavirus and the lack of food in his home, had to go out to work on the streets of the capital with his small merchandise cart. .

However, his day ended when several uniformed men detained him and seized his products, while he, with a wounded face, cried out for help.

“I was walking and the agent pushed me and hit me on the cart, he hit me in the face with a fist. My glasses and merchandise were lost,” Novoa told officials from the Bogota Government Secretariat.

THE FACE OF INFORMALITY

In a video published on social networks, the group of policemen is observed handcuffing Novoa in a forced way, while one violently takes him by the neck.

“This is a clear case of police abuse that we will not tolerate in Bogotá and for which we ask for excuses,” the government secretary of the capital, Luis Ernesto Gómez, said on his social networks.

Given the citizens’ complaints, the Mayor of Bogotá contacted the informal vendor and offered him one of the financial aids that the District provides to the most vulnerable during the coronavirus emergency.

Novoa is one of the more than 20 million Colombians who survive from informal activities and who, due to the quarantine, in force since March 25, have had to search the streets for food and money to survive.

RESPONSE OF THE INSTITUTIONS

The Colombian president, Iván Duque, ordered that the corresponding “disciplinary measures” be taken, rejected the behavior of the uniformed personnel, and demanded respect for the older adult population.

“Just as we applaud and praise the work of our police officers, we must also be clear in rejecting when some members of the institutions do not comply with the forms or behaviors required to wear the Police uniform,” said the president.

For its part, the Bogotá Mayor’s Office condemned the case, ordered the Police to initiate internal investigations, and asked the Attorney General’s Office (Public Ministry) to launch a disciplinary investigation.

“To Don Néstor, my embrace and excuses for the unjust and abusive mistreatment to which he was subjected. Along with the police investigation, we linked him to the support programs of IPES (Institute for Social Economy) and Bogotá Solitaria”, said the mayor of the Colombian capital, Claudia López.

The commander of the Bogotá Metropolitan Police, General Óscar Antonio Gómez Heredia, also apologized to Novoa and accepted that the uniformed officers made a mistake.

“We are doing our job but it was not the way to do that procedure, so I apologize on behalf of all the police and I come to tell him that ‘we were wrong’. We have to improve,” he told Novoa.

However, the apologies have not been enough for many of the Colombians who ask that the police officers involved receive “exemplary” punishment and that the institution improve its procedures.