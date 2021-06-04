Colombia rebuilds with a win that sinks Peru

06/04/2021 at 6:18 AM CEST

EFE / Lima

Selection of Colombia was remade this Thursday in the South American qualifying qualifiers for the Qatar World Cup 2022 thanks to a forceful and indisputable beaten by 0-3 Peru, which remains at the bottom of the classification.

Yerry Mina began the win at the National Stadium in Lima in the final moments of the first half and, in the second half, with Peru outnumbered by the expulsion of Miguel Trauco, Mateus Uribe and Luis Díaz they sealed the triumph of the coffee team. Thus, the Colombian coach, Reinaldo Rueda, started his third stage at the head of the national team on the right foot, which is in sixth place in the qualifying rounds, with 7 points, and turns the page to the bulky defeats of the previous double date against Uruguay (0-3) and Ecuador (6-1). Instead, Peru added its fourth consecutive defeat and fell to last position with only one point out of fifteen possible.

The last five minutes of the first half were the key to the match, because there he was almost sentenced in favor of the combined coffee grower with Mina’s goal and the expulsion of Trauco. First it was the tall Colombian central defender who, after taking a free kick, put Colombia ahead with a simple header after taking advantage of a false start by Peruvian goalkeeper Pedro Gallese. Mina’s goal caused panic and despair among the Peruvians, who in the last play of the first half were left with one less player due to the expulsion of Trauco. Peru’s left-back saw two yellow cards in just 11 minutes of play, just as Colombia found the passageways to get closer to the Peruvian goal. Until then the visitors had greatly missed the absence of a midfielder like James Rodríguez or Juan Fernando Quintero, as they enjoyed a lot of possession of the ball but barely stepped on the rival area since the Peruvians were very withdrawn.

The finishing touch for Peru came at the beginning of the second half with the second and third goals for the Colombians, two almost consecutive goals that left the locals definitely knocked out. Uribe anticipated the Peruvian centrals to finish off a measured center from Medina from point blank range, and shortly after, Díaz shot with a cross shot.

The only thing that balanced the game somewhat was the expulsion of Colombian Daniel Muñoz, in a fortuitous play where he bent the ankle to the Peruvian Marcos López and the Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio punished him with a direct red, after reviewing the action in the VAR. By then, the game had been over for a long time in favor of Colombia, without the Peruvians being able to maintain order and stability after the first goal, afflicted by the disappointing start of the qualifying rounds that made it very difficult to repeat the success of qualifying for the last World Cup. .