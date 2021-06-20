America’s Cup 2021



Colombia – Peru: what you need to know to watch the Copa América match



Juan Pablo Arévalo June 19, 2021, 09:21 pm

This Sunday, the National Team will qualify for the quarterfinals. Program with the Tricolor.

Colombia will jump onto the field of the Pedro Ludovico Teixeira Olympic Stadium in Goiânia this Sunday to play its third game in the 2021 Copa América. This time its rival will be Peru, which has just lost in its debut.

Colombia vs. Peru

Date: Sunday, June 20, 2021

Hour: 7:00 pm (Colombia and Peru), 9:00 pm (Brazil and Argentina)

Stadium: Olympic Pedro Ludovico Teixeira, from Goiânia

TV: Caracol, RCN, Win Sports + and Directv