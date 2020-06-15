The coronavirus pandemic overflowed the Ecuadorian health system, making it difficult for Guayaquil city authorities to collect the bodies of the deceased.

Coronavirus cases in Colombia exceeded 50 thousand on Sunday and although the positives exceeded those of Ecuador, they remain below those of Brazil, Mexico, Peru and Chile, the government reported.

The South American country of 50 million inhabitants entered a obligatory preventive isolation ordered by President Iván Duque from March 25 to contain the spread of COVID-19, a measure that will be in force until July 1.

The latest report from the Colombian Ministry of Health rreported 50,939 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,667 deaths, compared to 46,751 positives and 3,896 deaths in Ecuador.

The coronavirus pandemic overflowed the Ecuadorian health system, putting the authorities of the city of Guayaquil in difficulties in collecting the bodies of the deceased and forcing the temporary storage of the bodies in refrigerated shipping containers.

The Colombian economy has been hit hard by the quarantine that caused a semi-paralysis in productive activity, to which was added the drop in international oil prices, the country’s main source of income from exports and royalties.

The increase in unemployment, which shot up to 23.5% in urban areas in April, has been another of the dire consequences of the pandemic and the quarantine. It is estimated that between March and April the unemployed population increased to more than five million.

Although some economic sectors began the gradual reopening of their activitiesThousands of companies are still closed, which will lead to an increase in unemployment.

The Ministry of Finance estimates the economy of Colombia will contract 5.5% in 2020 from an initial projection that contemplated a growth of 3.7% as a consequence of the semi-paralysis originated in the quarantine.

The country will expand its Central National Government deficit for this year to 6.1% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), equivalent to 60 billion pesos (15,965.3 million dollars), while its tax revenue will fall by at least 23.7 trillion pesos (6,306.2 million dollars).

(Rts)